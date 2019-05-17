Breaking up companies like Facebook is an option we should look at, says Arizona attorney general

When it comes to dealing with tech giants like Facebook there should be a "menu of options" available — including splitting them up, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told CNBC on Friday.

"One of the tools in the toolbox definitely has to be a consideration of breaking up companies like Facebook, " he said on "Closing Bell. "

"The reason why we worry about monopolistic behavior is when you have this concentration of wealth and power in one company or two companies, really it's a power that transcends democratic forms of government," he added.

"It's the power to manipulate what we think, what we believe."