Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Under Armour, Foot Locker, Apple & more

Bank of America said after the company's recent results that it is more comfortable with its margin expansion growth.

"Lifting EPS estimates and PO from $81 to $94. We have refined our model post results given added detail from its recent 1Q results, 10-Q filing and annual shareholders meeting. As a result, we now have more comfort regarding PM's guidance of margin expansion this year and the increased likelihood of margin expansion going forward as per unit costs for RRP commercialization eases. Our new 2019/2020/2021 EPS estimates are $5.19/$5.66/$6.23 (vs. $5.12/$5.52/$6.03 previously). We are boosting our PO from $81 (previously based on 2020E EPS of $5.52 and a P/E of 14.7x) to $94 based on PM's 10Yr average PE of 16.4x our new 2020 EPS of $5.66 plus $1.70/share in value for its Canadian unit (which is currently under creditor protection due to a lawsuit). We value its CAD unit at a conservative 6.5x 2018 EPS of 26c, which is in line with MO's valuation in 2003 when litigation threatened MSA payments to the states. We believe that this takes into account NT challenges, underlying combustible profit growth, and its LT growth prospects. "