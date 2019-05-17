Consumer watchdog sues law firm that filed 99,000 debt-collection suits

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.Politicsread more
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Marketsread more
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.Jobsread more
Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.Traderead more
Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.Technologyread more
Tesla shares fell to their lowest since January 2017, after the NTSB said the company's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash.Technologyread more
The memo says that $2 billion in fresh funding would only cover 10 months of business at the company's first quarter burn rate.Technologyread more
Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company disabled access to its online service for some customers.Enterpriseread more
The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.Hedge Fundsread more
The nation's consumer watchdog agency on Friday filed suit against a debt-collection law firm, accusing it of using deceptive practices to get consumers to pay money that they may or may not have owed.
The complaint, filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in U.S. District Court, alleges that Forster & Garbus, of Commack, New York, violated federal law by falsely representing to consumers that its attorneys were meaningfully involved in preparing the collection lawsuits against them — more than 99,000 were filed by the firm between 2014 and 2016.
The suit also claims that the debt collector violated the bureau's prohibition against deceptive acts and practices due to that lack of attorney involvement.
The bureau is seeking an injunction against Forster & Garbus, as well as disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, restitution to harmed consumers and a civil monetary penalty.
More from Personal Finance:
Here are the best and worst jobs of 2019
First-time moms see a 30% drop in pay
Retirees are flocking to these 'hot' spots
The suit claims that, by using high-volume litigation tactics, the firm collected money from consumers who may have no longer owed the debt or at least not the amounts claimed in the suits. And although attorneys for Forster & Garbus signed off on each lawsuit filed against a consumer, they had done little review of the merits of any given lawsuit, including checking the veracity of the listed debt owed, the complaint claims.
For instance, the suit says that in 2014, Forster & Garbus filed lawsuits related to about 45,600 accounts yet had original or supporting documentation for less than 20% of them. One attorney at the firm signed complaints for 41,500 of those accounts.
By 2016, the share of verified debt had jumped to 75% because clients stopped referring accounts until they were able to ensure they were providing enough information to potentially proceed with litigation through Forster & Garbus, the complaint says.
The lawsuits against consumers were filed on behalf of the firm's clients, which included creditors such as Discover Bank and Citibank, as well as companies that purchase unpaid consumer debt from the original lender or creditor. Several of those debt buyers already agreed to the bureau's 2015 finding that they had attempted to collect debts — including private student-loan debt — that they either knew or should have known were inaccurate, or could not prove was owed.
The partners of the firm, Richard Forster and Mark Garbus, were unavailable for comment.