Cramer Remix: InterActiveCorp is inexpensive here and is a buy right here

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday investors his blessings to buy shares of InterActiveCorp.
The media and internet conglomerate on May 8 released its financial report for the period ending March 31, which delivered earnings per share of $1.06. The company reported 86 cents EPS the year prior.
"I thought that was an amazing quarter," the "Mad Money" host said. "I think that company is so inexpensive. I frankly don't even understand it. I say it's a buy, buy, buy."
The stock closed the session down 1.21%. It's up more than 28% this year and nearly 61% in the past 12 months.
Cramer said he expects more of the same in the week ahead of stock trading.
"Next week, once again, is all about trade and retail," he said. "This is the week when most retailers report, so we will be listening closely to what they say about the trade war."
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn't expect Chinese regulators to stand in the way of its nearly $7 billion takeover of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies.
In an interview that aired Friday, Huang told Cramer that the merger will fulfill an important function for data center security networking and storage processing. China, which is engulfed in a tense trade war with the United States, is a major semiconductor market where both companies sell a large portion of their products.
Cramer said he worried that the country's regulators could vote to block the merger, as one of several international councils to evaluate global deals.
"I think China is going to love it," Huang said in a . "[Mellanox is] the world's best at connecting high performance systems, and we've been working with them for a long time."
Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday that the company's leadership will continue to be transparent and focus on the company's long-term trajectory — despite a tumble after the company's first quarterly report as a public company.
Silbermann sat down with the host a day after delivering Pinterest's first quarterly results to shareholders since going public last month. The stock dropped nearly 14% during the session after the company posted a wider loss per share than Wall Street expected.
"We're not trying to set expectations artificially low and go above them," he said. "We're trying to be transparent, and I think that the consistent thing you'll hear from me … is that we want to focus on the long term."
Proofpoint, an enterprise security company, has made moves to migrate to the cloud. Microsoft's Office 365, the computer maker's line of subscription service, has been a key driver in Proofpoint's strategy, CEO Gary Steele said.
"We've been benefiting as organizations reconsider their on premise strategy," he told Cramer. "They need additional security controls than what Microsoft's providing today and we're helping those customers be successful in a Microsoft environment."
The firm counts Okta and Palo Alto Networks among some of its clients.
Cramer said President Donald Trump's actions show that he wouldn't mind cutting off all business ties with China if it came to it.
It's not ideal for the stock market, but the host suggests investors should be ready for anything.
In Cramer's lighting round, the "Mad Money" host gave his thoughts on callers' stock picks of the day.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "We like Arena. We've liked it. I know it's speculative. It's O.K. for a spec, as long as you're willing to understand that this is not Merck. "
Yext inc.: "I like Y-E-X-T ... I think the stock is a buy."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Palo Alto.
