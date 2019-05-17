Cramer Remix: InterActiveCorp is inexpensive here and is a buy right here

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday investors his blessings to buy shares of InterActiveCorp. The media and internet conglomerate on May 8 released its financial report for the period ending March 31, which delivered earnings per share of $1.06. The company reported 86 cents EPS the year prior. "I thought that was an amazing quarter," the "Mad Money" host said. "I think that company is so inexpensive. I frankly don't even understand it. I say it's a buy, buy, buy." The stock closed the session down 1.21%. It's up more than 28% this year and nearly 61% in the past 12 months.

Cramer's week ahead

A truck moves a shipping container at Qingdao Port on January 14, 2019 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. VCG | Getty Images

Cramer said he expects more of the same in the week ahead of stock trading. "Next week, once again, is all about trade and retail," he said. "This is the week when most retailers report, so we will be listening closely to what they say about the trade war." Click here to see what earnings reports he has circled on his calendar

Nvidia

Jen-Hsun Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp. Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn't expect Chinese regulators to stand in the way of its nearly $7 billion takeover of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies. In an interview that aired Friday, Huang told Cramer that the merger will fulfill an important function for data center security networking and storage processing. China, which is engulfed in a tense trade war with the United States, is a major semiconductor market where both companies sell a large portion of their products. Cramer said he worried that the country's regulators could vote to block the merger, as one of several international councils to evaluate global deals. "I think China is going to love it," Huang said in a . "[Mellanox is] the world's best at connecting high performance systems, and we've been working with them for a long time." Read more here

Pinterest's first public report

Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Pinterest, Ben Silbermann, speaks in front of the companies logo at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), during the company's IPO on April 18, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday that the company's leadership will continue to be transparent and focus on the company's long-term trajectory — despite a tumble after the company's first quarterly report as a public company. Silbermann sat down with the host a day after delivering Pinterest's first quarterly results to shareholders since going public last month. The stock dropped nearly 14% during the session after the company posted a wider loss per share than Wall Street expected. "We're not trying to set expectations artificially low and go above them," he said. "We're trying to be transparent, and I think that the consistent thing you'll hear from me … is that we want to focus on the long term." Go deeper here

Proofpoint

Gary Steele, CEO of Proofpoint. Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

Proofpoint, an enterprise security company, has made moves to migrate to the cloud. Microsoft's Office 365, the computer maker's line of subscription service, has been a key driver in Proofpoint's strategy, CEO Gary Steele said. "We've been benefiting as organizations reconsider their on premise strategy," he told Cramer. "They need additional security controls than what Microsoft's providing today and we're helping those customers be successful in a Microsoft environment." The firm counts Okta and Palo Alto Networks among some of its clients. Catch the full interview here

Gauging the trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting and Trade Expo in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 17, 2019. Olivier Douliery | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cramer said President Donald Trump's actions show that he wouldn't mind cutting off all business ties with China if it came to it. It's not ideal for the stock market, but the host suggests investors should be ready for anything. Get his full insight here

Cramer's lightning round: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Yext, and more