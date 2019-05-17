Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: Chinese tech companies are also powerful, and will not be broken up

Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.Technologyread more
The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.Economyread more
Luckin Coffee made its public market debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.Restaurantsread more
The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.Politicsread more
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.Jobsread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
The $500 million-plus deal shows that the nation's largest bank views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.Financeread more
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., made a formal request for six years of Trump's personal and business tax returns last month. But Mnuchin has...Politicsread more
Esports gaming platform Skillz says people spend 65 minutes a day competing. That is more than Facebook peak use and more than the average daily Netflix stream. It is not...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
As the cost of college rises, more parents are cosigning private loans for their children's education. That move can leave them on the hook for the debt if their child...Personal Financeread more
Moore, an advocate for easier monetary policy, says the Fed should not be worried about stronger economic growth causing out-of-control inflation.The Fedread more
Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sat down for an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin on Friday calling for regulation for American companies but pushing against the idea of breaking up the social media company.
“You could break us up, you could break other tech companies up, but you actually don’t address the underlying issues people are concerned about,” Sandberg said.
Shares of Facebook were trading lower early in the session as markets continued to focus on trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
"While people are concerned with the size and power of tech companies, there's also a concern in the United States with the size and power of Chinese companies, and the realization that those companies are not going to be broken up," Sandberg said.
Sandberg said people are concerned about election security, content, privacy and data portability. Sandberg noted that every one of Facebook's engineering and product teams now have their own safety and security functions focused on people's privacy.
"We know at Facebook we have a real possibility to do better and earn back people's trust," she said.
Additionally, Sandberg said that although Facebook's pivot to privacy will impact its ability to target ads, the company does not expect a long-term impact on revenue.
"We believe deeply that doing the right thing for people on our service is the only way to protect our long-term business, and it's the right thing to do," Sandberg said.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off