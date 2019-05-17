Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: Chinese tech companies are also powerful, and will not be broken up

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sat down for an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin on Friday calling for regulation for American companies but pushing against the idea of breaking up the social media company.

“You could break us up, you could break other tech companies up, but you actually don’t address the underlying issues people are concerned about,” Sandberg said.

Shares of Facebook were trading lower early in the session as markets continued to focus on trade tensions between the U.S. and China.