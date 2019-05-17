Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: Chinese tech companies are also powerful, and will not be broken up

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: Chinese tech companies are also...

Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.

Technologyread more

US consumer sentiment surges to highest level in 15 years

The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.

Economyread more

Luckin Coffee surges 43% in its market debut

Luckin Coffee made its public market debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Restaurantsread more

Trump administration will delay auto tariffs for up to six months

The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.

Politicsread more

Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.

Jobsread more

S&P 500's best-performing stock this year is also the most...

The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.

Trading Nationread more

JP Morgan buys health payments firm InstaMed in bank's biggest...

The $500 million-plus deal shows that the nation's largest bank views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.

Financeread more

Treasury, IRS expected to ignore Trump tax return subpoena...

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., made a formal request for six years of Trump's personal and business tax returns last month. But Mnuchin has...

Politicsread more

Gaming platform Skillz hooks users more than Facebook and Netflix

Esports gaming platform Skillz says people spend 65 minutes a day competing. That is more than Facebook peak use and more than the average daily Netflix stream. It is not...

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Parents are making these risky moves to send their kids to...

As the cost of college rises, more parents are cosigning private loans for their children's education. That move can leave them on the hook for the debt if their child...

Personal Financeread more

Stephen Moore: If central bankers cut rates, it would be 'Moore's...

Moore, an advocate for easier monetary policy, says the Fed should not be worried about stronger economic growth causing out-of-control inflation.

The Fedread more

Pinterest plunges after earnings but analysts are sticking with...

Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock in the wake of the company's big miss.

Marketsread more
Tech

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: Chinese tech companies are also powerful, and will not be broken up

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.
  • “You could break us up, you could break other tech companies up, but you actually don’t address the underlying issues people are concerned about,” Sandberg said.
  • While there is talk of breaking up Facebook, Sandberg highlighted that China's own tech companies will not be broken up. 
VIDEO5:5905:59
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on breaking up big tech companies
Squawk on the Street

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sat down for an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin on Friday calling for regulation for American companies but pushing against the idea of breaking up the social media company.

“You could break us up, you could break other tech companies up, but you actually don’t address the underlying issues people are concerned about,” Sandberg said.

Shares of Facebook were trading lower early in the session as markets continued to focus on trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook
Stephen Desaulniers | CNBC

"While people are concerned with the size and power of tech companies, there's also a concern in the United States with the size and power of Chinese companies, and the realization that those companies are not going to be broken up," Sandberg said.

Sandberg said people are concerned about election security, content, privacy and data portability. Sandberg noted that every one of Facebook's engineering and product teams now have their own safety and security functions focused on people's privacy.

"We know at Facebook we have a real possibility to do better and earn back people's trust," she said.

Additionally, Sandberg said that although Facebook's pivot to privacy will impact its ability to target ads, the company does not expect a long-term impact on revenue.

"We believe deeply that doing the right thing for people on our service is the only way to protect our long-term business, and it's the right thing to do," Sandberg said.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original
Next Article
Key Points
  • Among top schools, Facebook’s acceptance rate for full-time positions offered to new graduates has fallen from an average of 85% for the 2017-2018 school year to between 35% and 55% as of December.
  • The company has seen a decline in its job offer acceptance rates to software engineer candidates from nearly 90% in late 2016 to almost 50% in early 2019.
  • Facebook candidates are asking much tougher questions about the company’s approach to privacy, according to multiple former recruiters.