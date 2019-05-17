France's health-care system was ranked as the world's best—Here's how it compares with the US'

Vermont, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each set new all-time lows for unemployment in April.Jobsread more
Health care has become a major focus of the 2020 elections.
With the Democrats pushing for a government-funded model and President Donald Trump campaigning on repealing Obamacare without a clear alternative, Americans are considering what kind of health care system they may want.
"Medicare for All" has become a mantra among the left-of-center Democrats, with most of their plans calling for a universal single-payer health-care system, closely modeled after Canada's health-care system. But there's another national health-care system that's worth paying attention to: France's.
France's health-care system, which is called "social security," has been globally recognized for overall quality. In a 2000 report, the World Health Organization ranked it the best national health-care system in the world.
Here's how France manages to provide universal coverage to its residents while spending half as much as the U.S. does.