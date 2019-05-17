Skip Navigation
These 8 high-paying work-from-home jobs all pay as much as $90,000 a year or more

Twenty20

If you're looking for a job that offers both flexibility and healthy pay, now is the perfect time to put yourself in the job market.

Several industries, including tech, finance and medicine are now providing increased flexibility to its employees in an effort to hire and retain top talent. Job search site Glassdoor highlights that telemedicine, an industry which allows medical professionals to communicate with patients remotely, is expected to grow 19% between 2018 and 2025.

Using information from its platform, Glassdoor took a look at some of the highest-paying work-from-home jobs currently available in its database. Each of these positions offers a wide salary range depending on experience, but they all offer the potential to earn $90,000 per year, or more. 

Take a look at the below list of eight high-paying work-from-home jobs you should consider applying to today:

Andrea Boris via Twenty20
8. Account Manager

Salary range: $39,000-$90,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, the responsibilities of an account manager can vary depending on industry. But, in most cases, account managers are tasked with managing and solving client issues, reaching company sales targets and maintaining a good relationship between the client and the company.

Click here to view open positions

7. Business Development Manager

Salary range: $49,000-$118,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, business development managers are responsible for creating sales opportunities with both existing and new clients, as well as creating new business strategies for a company to increase its sales.

Click here to view open positions

6. Full Stack Web Developer

Salary range: $50,000-$117,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, full stack web developers must be proficient in several computer languages, and they must be able to work with databases, servers and systems engineering.

Click here to view open positions

Maskot | Getty Images
5. Project Manager

Salary range: $51,000-$111,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, project managers are tasked with ensuring that projects are completed on time, helping to solve specific roadblocks that team members face and monitoring the overall budget for a project.

Click here to view open positions

4. UX Designer

Salary range: $62,000-$130,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, UX designers design and test the user-friendliness of a product and the branding of a product to ensure that it is enjoyable for consumers.

Click here to view open positions

3. Client Services Director

Salary range: $76,000-$160,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, client services directors help to maintain long-term relationships with clients and find solutions to client issues.

Click here to view open positions

2. Senior Software Engineer

Salary range: $94,000-$166,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, senior software engineers must have a deep knowledge of a number of different programming languages, as well as knowledge about software development and computer operating systems.

Click here to view open positions

1. Physician

Salary range: $119,000-$303,000

Description: According to Glassdoor, physicians must have a bachelor's degree, at least four years of medical school and roughly three to seven years of residency training.

Click here to view open positions

