Here's how much money the winner of the 2019 PGA Championship will earn

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship in Farmingdale, New York
Mike Ehrmann | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The 2019 PGA Championship kicked off on Thursday at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, and will finish on Sunday, May 19. The tournament, which used to be played in August, is now the second golf major of the year instead of the last one.

The winner of the 101st Championship will bring home more than the massive, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy: He'll earn nearly $2 million, the same amount that defending champion Brooks Koepka earned last year. The runner up will make $1.19 million.

A total of $11 million is up for grabs. Here's how the top eight finishers will fare:

First place: $1.98 million
Second place: $1.19 million
Third place: $748,000
Fourth place: $528,000
Fifth place: $450,500
Sixth place: $380,000
Seventh place: $343,650
Eighth place: $319,600

Brooks Koepka with the winners trophy after winning the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf & Country Club
Ross Kinnaird | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The top 70 players, including ties, who make the cut from the 156-man field, bring home five-figure paychecks for their four rounds of play. Here's a look at how much those in 65th-through-70th place will earn:

65th place: $20,600
66th place: $20,400
67th place: $20,200
68th place: $20,000
69th place: $19,800
70th place: $19,600

Those who don't make the cut, which takes place after 36 holes, earn the least, but are still paid something, the tournament website notes: $3,100.

