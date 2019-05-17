Here's how much money the winner of the 2019 PGA Championship will earn

The 2019 PGA Championship kicked off on Thursday at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, and will finish on Sunday, May 19. The tournament, which used to be played in August, is now the second golf major of the year instead of the last one.

The winner of the 101st Championship will bring home more than the massive, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy: He'll earn nearly $2 million, the same amount that defending champion Brooks Koepka earned last year. The runner up will make $1.19 million.

A total of $11 million is up for grabs. Here's how the top eight finishers will fare:

First place: $1.98 million

Second place: $1.19 million

Third place: $748,000

Fourth place: $528,000

Fifth place: $450,500

Sixth place: $380,000

Seventh place: $343,650

Eighth place: $319,600