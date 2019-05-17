Italian regulators launch probe into Google over abuse of market dominance

Italy's antitrust authority announced Friday it has opened an investigation into Google over alleged abuse of its dominant market position.

The competition watchdog said the probe relates to Google's alleged abuse of its position in the smart device market.

In a press release, originally in Italian, the Italian Antitrust Authority said it had approved the initiation of a preliminary proceeding against Alphabet Inc., Google LLC and Google Italy S.r.l., collectively referred to as Google.

The authority confirmed that officials carried out inspections Thursday in some of the companies concerned.

The antitrust authority claims Google had refused to integrate the "Enel X Recharge" app, developed by Enel, in its Android Auto app.