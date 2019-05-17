Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to list their jobs on royal baby Archie's birth certificate—here's what they said

On Friday, royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birth certificate was released to the public. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy on May 6, and the world has eagerly been awaiting more details of the birth.

The birth certificate revealed that Archie was, in fact, born at Portland Hospital, a private hospital in Westminster, as opposed to a rumored home birth.

And while Archie's birth certificate isn't particularly unique, the occupation of his parents listed on the document certainly are: Harry's occupation is listed as "Prince of the United Kingdom," while Markle's is "Princess of the United Kingdom."

It begs questions: What do those occupations actually consist of? And how much does the royal couple make?

Before getting married and becoming a dad, Prince Harry, 34, served in the British Army for 10 years, where he did two tours in Afghanistan and achieved the rank of Captain. In 2011, he earned around $50,000 a year at that job, according to Forbes. He ended his career in the Armed Forces in 2015, and has since shifted his focus to his royal duties as the Duke of Sussex instead.

Meanwhile, before becoming a princess, Markle worked as an actress, and was most famous for her role on the USA show "Suits." Like Harry, Meghan now focuses her time and energy on her royal duties as the Duchess of Sussex.

And being a royal is actually a lot of work.

The role of the Royal Family — which includes Prince Harry and Markle — is to assist the Queen in carrying out her duties and also to work in areas of public and charitable service, according to the official website of the British Royal Family. Every year, the Royal Family as a whole carries out over 2,000 official engagements (which can include things like state funerals, national festivities or presenting honors); entertains over 70,000 people at dinners, lunches, receptions and garden parties at the royal residences; and receives and answers 100,000 letters.

There are also around 3,000 organizations that list a member of the Royal Family as a patron or president, according to Buckingham Palace. Harry and Prince William also established the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in which the two men — along with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton — serve as principals. The foundation tackles a number of philanthropic projects, ranging from mental health awareness to cyberbullying initiatives to wildlife conservation.

As for the money they make, Prince Harry and Markle are well taken care of. After the death of his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Harry inherited a fortune of $10 million after taxes, Forbes reports. He began receiving an annual dividend of an estimated $450,000 a year at age 25, and the full sum at age 30.

The living expenses of Harry and Markle are also financed by the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of properties established by Edward III in 1337 with the purpose of providing income for him and future Princes of Wales. Currently, that's Prince Charles, who receives the annual income of the Duchy of Cornwall. Prince Charles uses much of that money for public and charitable work, but also but uses some for his private life and for that of his family, the Royal Household's website states. Prince Charles has made millions from the suite of estates.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed the birth of their third baby, Prince Louis, in April 2018, they listed their occupations as "Prince of the United Kingdom," and "Princess of the United Kingdom," as well.

