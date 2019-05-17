Spain's political deadlock shows no signs of breaking

Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.Technologyread more
The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.Economyread more
Luckin Coffee made its public market debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.Restaurantsread more
The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.Politicsread more
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.Jobsread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
The $500 million-plus deal shows that the nation's largest bank views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.Financeread more
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., made a formal request for six years of Trump's personal and business tax returns last month. But Mnuchin has...Politicsread more
Esports gaming platform Skillz says people spend 65 minutes a day competing. That is more than Facebook peak use and more than the average daily Netflix stream. It is not...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
As the cost of college rises, more parents are cosigning private loans for their children's education. That move can leave them on the hook for the debt if their child...Personal Financeread more
Moore, an advocate for easier monetary policy, says the Fed should not be worried about stronger economic growth causing out-of-control inflation.The Fedread more
Pedro Sanchez's attempts to form a stable government in Spain took a blow this week.
The acting prime minister and the country' Socialist party leader was hoping to appoint Miquel Iceta, the socialists' leader in Catalonia, to Spain's senate. But in a surprising move, Catalan separatists voted against it on Thursday.
Iceta's selection was supposed to pave the way for PSOE, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, to form a government with a Catalan separatist party.
However, the ongoing trial of 12 Catalan separatist leaders, for their role in the failed independence bid back in 2017, along with disputes among separatist parties resulted in pro-independence parties rejecting the appointment.
It's likely that Sanchez will have until July to form a coalition government before Parliament votes on who will become prime minister.