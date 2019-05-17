US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.Politicsread more
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Marketsread more
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.Jobsread more
Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.Traderead more
Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.Technologyread more
Tesla shares fell to their lowest since January 2017, after the NTSB said the company's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash.Technologyread more
The memo says that $2 billion in fresh funding would only cover 10 months of business at the company's first quarter burn rate.Technologyread more
Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company disabled access to its online service for some customers.Enterpriseread more
The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.Hedge Fundsread more
Negotiations between the U.S. and China appear to have stalled as both sides dig in after disagreements earlier this month.
Scheduling for the next round of negotiations is "in flux" because it is unclear what the two sides would negotiate, two sources briefed on the status of the talks said. China has not signaled it is willing to revisit past promises on which it reneged earlier this month, despite showing up for talks in Washington last week.
Both sides have dug in on their positions this week. China propped up its currency and cut U.S. pork orders, while state media took on an increasingly nationalistic message. The Trump administration, meanwhile, put Chinese telecommunications company Huawei and its affiliates on a business blacklist and banned it from the supply chain, actions it had shelved earlier in the trade talks to smooth relations.
China has invited the U.S. delegation to Beijing, and earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared open to accepting the offer. But sources say scheduling discussions have not taken place since the Trump administration ratcheted up its scrutiny of Chinese telecoms companies. The move was seen as a shot across the bow.
The White House, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
Stocks dipped following the report that trade discussions have stalled. The three major U.S. indexes were all trading lower Friday afternoon.
On Friday, President Donald Trump again said the world's two largest economies came close to a trade agreement before China backtracked.
"We actually had a deal and they broke it, OK?" the president told the National Association of Realtors.
A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said that China prefers to resolve disputes through dialogue. The countries' two presidents have been in touch, the spokesman said, but the US overall has been "insincere" in its position.
"Words must be matched with deeds," spokesperson Lu Kang said at the daily briefing.
Reacting to US actions on Huawei, China's commerce ministry said in a statement, "We firmly oppose the act of any country to impose unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities based on its domestic laws, and to abuse export control measures while making 'national security' a catch-all phrase. We urge the US to stop its wrong practices."
Last week, the US increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. China retaliated by raising duties on $60 billion in American products.