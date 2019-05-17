US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US reaches deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and...

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Cramer on CEO reaction to China trade war — some think Trump is...

"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.

China faces possible hit to credit rating if the trade war isn't...

Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.

Google uses Gmail to track a history of things you buy — and it's...

Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.

Tesla shares fall on report its Autopilot system was engaged...

Tesla shares fell to their lowest since January 2017, after the NTSB said the company's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash.

Read the email Musk sent to Tesla employees calling for control...

The memo says that $2 billion in fresh funding would only cover 10 months of business at the company's first quarter burn rate.

The stock market fears more trade retaliation from China is...

Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.

Salesforce says a 'major issue' with cloud service results in...

Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company disabled access to its online service for some customers.

Bill Ackman's comeback is on fire with the hedge fund manager up...

The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.

China's currency is sending a warning signal about the trade war

China's currency has been an important barometer for progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks, and right now it's signaling things aren't going well.

Politics

US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

Kayla Tausche@kaylatausche
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Trade talks between the U.S. and China appear to have stalled.
  • China has not showed willingness to revisit past commitments it made that it reneged on earlier this month.
  • Sources say scheduling discussions have not taken place since the Trump administration ratcheted up its scrutiny of Chinese telecom companies.
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.
Nicholas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images

Negotiations between the U.S. and China appear to have stalled as both sides dig in after disagreements earlier this month.

Scheduling for the next round of negotiations is "in flux" because it is unclear what the two sides would negotiate, two sources briefed on the status of the talks said. China has not signaled it is willing to revisit past promises on which it reneged earlier this month, despite showing up for talks in Washington last week.

US-China trade talks have stalled, negotiations are 'in flux': Sources
Closing Bell

Both sides have dug in on their positions this week. China propped up its currency and cut U.S. pork orders, while state media took on an increasingly nationalistic message. The Trump administration, meanwhile, put Chinese telecommunications company Huawei and its affiliates on a business blacklist and banned it from the supply chain, actions it had shelved earlier in the trade talks to smooth relations.

China has invited the U.S. delegation to Beijing, and earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared open to accepting the offer. But sources say scheduling discussions have not taken place since the Trump administration ratcheted up its scrutiny of Chinese telecoms companies. The move was seen as a shot across the bow.

The White House, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

Stocks dipped following the report that trade discussions have stalled. The three major U.S. indexes were all trading lower Friday afternoon.

On Friday, President Donald Trump again said the world's two largest economies came close to a trade agreement before China backtracked.

"We actually had a deal and they broke it, OK?" the president told the National Association of Realtors.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said that China prefers to resolve disputes through dialogue. The countries' two presidents have been in touch, the spokesman said, but the US overall has been "insincere" in its position.

"Words must be matched with deeds," spokesperson Lu Kang said at the daily briefing.

Reacting to US actions on Huawei, China's commerce ministry said in a statement, "We firmly oppose the act of any country to impose unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities based on its domestic laws, and to abuse export control measures while making 'national security' a catch-all phrase. We urge the US to stop its wrong practices."

Last week, the US increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. China retaliated by raising duties on $60 billion in American products.