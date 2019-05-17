US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

Negotiations between the U.S. and China appear to have stalled as both sides dig in after disagreements earlier this month.

Scheduling for the next round of negotiations is "in flux" because it is unclear what the two sides would negotiate, two sources briefed on the status of the talks said. China has not signaled it is willing to revisit past promises on which it reneged earlier this month, despite showing up for talks in Washington last week.