Why the $49 billion merger of eyewear giants Luxottica and Essilor worries some antitrust experts

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each set new all-time lows for unemployment in April.

Jobsread more

US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.

Politicsread more

US may scale back Huawei trade restrictions to help existing...

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it may soon scale back restrictions on Huawei Technologies after this week's blacklisting of the Chinese tech giant.

Technologyread more

China is powering ahead of the US in the race for mega start-ups

The surge of growth is a testament to a unique business environment, as well as a population more than three times larger than the U.S. At the same time, it bears all the...

China Economyread more

Chinese state-run paper says US claims of forced tech transfer...

The United States has "fabricated" accusations that China forces firms to hand over technology in exchange for market access, China's top Communist Party newspaper said on...

Technologyread more

Google uses Gmail to track a history of things you buy — and it's...

Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.

Technologyread more

US reaches deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and...

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Politicsread more

Lawbreakers to lawmakers? The 'criminal candidates' standing in...

Election laws allow such candidates to run so long as they have not been convicted, on grounds both of fairness and because India's criminal justice system moves so slowly.

Electionsread more

Mnuchin defies House Democrats' subpoena for Trump's tax returns

"Given the Treasury Secretary's failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward," said House Ways and Means Committee...

Politicsread more

Here are the coolest and weirdest things we saw at France's...

CNBC takes you through some of the coolest — and weirdest — things featured at Viva Tech 2019, one of Europe's largest tech trade shows.

Technologyread more

Cramer on CEO reaction to China trade war — some think Trump is...

"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Marketsread more

China faces possible hit to credit rating if the trade war isn't...

Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.

Traderead more
Retail

Why the $49 billion merger of eyewear giants Luxottica and Essilor worries some antitrust experts

Karin Shedd
VIDEO12:4512:45
How Luxottica became the biggest player in global eyewear
Apparel

Since its founding in 1961, Luxottica has transformed glasses from a necessary medical device to a fashion statement.

It owns several popular brands, like Ray-Ban and Oakley, manufactures frames for dozens of luxury fashion houses, owns several eyeglass retail chains, and even operates the vision insurance company EyeMed.

Its vertically integrated strategy helped it pull in $10 billion in sales in 2018 and control 40% and 76% of the U.S. glasses and sunglasses market, respectively. But this strategy has also raised eyebrows among antitrust experts, who worry the company has too much power over the industry. The concern rose in 2017, when Luxottica announced a merger with the French lenses manufacturer Essilor worth $49 billion.

Watch more: