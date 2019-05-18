From air taxis to the Batmobile: The coolest and weirdest things at France's massive tech expo

Skip Navigation
Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin just set new lows for...

Vermont, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each set new all-time lows for unemployment in April.

Jobsread more

US trade talks with China have stalled: Sources

Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.

Politicsread more

China is powering ahead of the US in the race for mega start-ups

The surge of growth is a testament to a unique business environment, as well as a population more than three times larger than the U.S. At the same time, it bears all the...

China Economyread more

Google uses Gmail to track a history of things you buy — and it's...

Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.

Technologyread more

US reaches deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and...

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin defies House Democrats' subpoena for Trump's tax returns

"Given the Treasury Secretary's failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward," said House Ways and Means Committee...

Politicsread more

Saudi's Falih says not sure there is oil shortage, OPEC will act

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters OPEC will not decide on output until late June when the group is due to meet.

Energyread more

Here are the coolest and weirdest things we saw at France's...

CNBC takes you through some of the coolest — and weirdest — things featured at Viva Tech 2019, one of Europe's largest tech trade shows.

Technologyread more

Cramer on CEO reaction to China trade war — some think Trump is...

"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Marketsread more

China faces possible hit to credit rating if the trade war isn't...

Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.

Traderead more

Cramer's week ahead: Retail earnings could shed light on China...

"This is the week when most retailers report, so we will be listening closely to what they say about the trade war," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

The stock market fears more trade retaliation from China is...

Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Tech

From air taxis to the Batmobile: The coolest and weirdest things at France's massive tech expo

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • The Viva Technology conference has become one of the largest tech trade shows in Europe.
  • This year's event saw everything from robot helpers upon arrival to the Batmobile and air taxis.
Attendees at the Viva Technology conference in Paris. It's one of Europe's largest tech shows.
CNBC

PARIS — Now in its fourth year, the Viva Technology conference has become one of the largest tech trade shows in Europe. And it's not been short on weird and wonderful innovations and gadgets.

This year's event saw everything from robot helpers upon arrival to the Batmobile and air taxis. CNBC takes you through some of the coolest — and weirdest — things that featured at Viva Tech 2019.

Robot helpers
A robot helper at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.
CNBC

It wouldn't be a major tech expo without a few robots. And Viva Tech was chock-full of them. As soon as you enter the Porte de Versaille venue, these mobile helper bots can be seen.

The robot seemed to be able to detect a person who was approaching or walking past it. Visitors that approached it were presented with a touch screen that they could interact with to find their away around.

VR camera drones
Camera-equipped drones that let you see what they record with a virtual reality headset on display at Viva Tech.
CNBC

Drones also made an appearance at the event. A few by French energy firm Vinci Energies' exhibition stand came equipped with cameras that people could see through, by using a virtual reality headset.

Air taxis
An electric air taxi developed by French firm HOVERTAXI makes a showing at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.
CNBC

Air taxis are getting increasing publicity, not least because of companies like Uber deciding to get into that space. That was no secret at this year's Viva Tech, where German start-up Lilium unveiled a prototype of its electric aircraft designed to take passengers for rides in the sky.

Another zero-emission air taxi made by French firm Hovertaxi, pictured above, could be seen on display on the upper floor of the conference venue.

Air-purifying robots
An air purification robot roams the floor at France's Viva Technology expo.
CNBC

This robot, which was roaming around the conference floor, is designed with the environment in mind. Called Diya One X, it purifies the air as it wanders about a building, while managing to avoid bumping into visitors.

Developed by French start-up Partnering Robotics, CEO Ramesh Caussy explained at the firm's stand that the device collects data that can help map out the quality of indoor air as well as humidity and lighting.

SoftBank Pepper
SoftBank's humanoid robot Pepper features at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.
CNBC

SoftBank's Pepper is a four-foot-tall robot with a tablet screen attached to its chest. Chatting away with attendees, the humanoid machine is aimed at recognizing basic emotions and assisting people in different settings, such as health and retail.

When tapping a "Health" icon displayed on the screen, Pepper will ask if a visitor has a social security card. Say "no," and it'll take you through the process of applying for one.

The Batmobile
The Batmobile making an appearance at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.
CNBC

Last, but certainly not least: the Batmobile. It might seem a bit out of place at a trade show dedicated to tech and innovation, but there is a simple reason behind it's inclusion.

The caped crusader's famous vehicle was showcased at AT&T's stand, the telecommunications giant having recently bought Time Warner, which owns the rights to DC Comics characters like Batman.

