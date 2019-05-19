Nike says it is changing contracts to protect star athletes' pay during pregnancy

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son speaks in futuristic terms about his company, but the success of his late-stage VC fund is still unknown.Technologyread more
Reports of Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire could make customers wary of EVs just as the industry ramps up production plans.Autosread more
Amazon's large and flashy investments stand out from those of its tech peers over the past year.Technologyread more
Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, a source close the matter told Reuters.Technologyread more
Consumer IPOs from Snap to Uber have been disappointing and serve as a reminder that private investors are making all the money.Technologyread more
The 2019 PGA Championship wraps up on Sunday, May 19. Here's how much money the champion will earn.Earnread more
China's currency has been an important barometer for progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks, and right now it's signaling things aren't going well.Market Insiderread more
The move comes after star runner Alysia Montaño's May 12 op-ed in the New York Times in which she detailed her experiences with Nike.Retailread more
While the prolonged fight has been devastating to an already-struggling agriculture industry, there's little indication Trump is paying a political price.Traderead more
The outrage has even inspired a Change.org petition called "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers," with over half-a-million signatories and climbing.Entertainmentread more
The company's comments Friday come after the White House said U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will "address the threatened impairment" of national security from...Autosread more
Nike said is adding "written terms" to new contracts to support athletes during pregnancy days after being criticized for cutting the pay of some female stars who had children.
The sneaker giant posted a statement Friday on its website saying that while it changed its policy to support female athletes during pregnancy last year, it recognized it could "go even further."
"Moving forward, our contracts for female athletes will include written terms that reinforce our policy," Nike said in the release.
The move comes after star runner Alysia Montaño's May 12 op-ed in The New York Times in which she detailed her experiences with Nike. The shoe manufacturer told her it would pause her contract and stop paying her while she was pregnant, and she signed with a competitor afterwards. The article was the latest to increase awareness of the difficulties working mothers across industries face as they seek to close the gap in compensation with male counterparts.
"We want to make it clear today that we support women as they decide how to be both great mothers and great athletes," the company said it its statement. "We recognize we can do more and that there is an important opportunity for the sports industry to evolve to support female athletes."
While existing athlete contracts aren't changing, Nike told The Wall Street Journal that athletes on existing deals would get similar protections, the newspaper reported yesterday. A call to Nike's press department wasn't immediately returned.