Trump supports exceptions for abortion, putting him at odds with new laws in conservative states

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son speaks in futuristic terms about his company, but the success of his late-stage VC fund is still unknown.Technologyread more
Reports of Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire could make customers wary of EVs just as the industry ramps up production plans.Autosread more
Amazon's large and flashy investments stand out from those of its tech peers over the past year.Technologyread more
Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, a source close the matter told Reuters.Technologyread more
Consumer IPOs from Snap to Uber have been disappointing and serve as a reminder that private investors are making all the money.Technologyread more
The 2019 PGA Championship wraps up on Sunday, May 19. Here's how much money the champion will earn.Earnread more
China's currency has been an important barometer for progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks, and right now it's signaling things aren't going well.Market Insiderread more
The move comes after star runner Alysia Montaño's May 12 op-ed in the New York Times in which she detailed her experiences with Nike.Retailread more
While the prolonged fight has been devastating to an already-struggling agriculture industry, there's little indication Trump is paying a political price.Traderead more
The outrage has even inspired a Change.org petition called "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers," with over half-a-million signatories and climbing.Entertainmentread more
The company's comments Friday come after the White House said U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will "address the threatened impairment" of national security from...Autosread more
President Donald Trump on Sunday said he supports exceptions that would allow abortion in the cases of rape, incest or if the mother's life is in danger, putting him at odds with a recent raft of anti-abortion legislation passed by states including Alabama.
The president maintained that he is strongly pro-life despite supporting certain exceptions to anti-abortion laws. He cited his appointment of two Supreme Court justices and many federal judges as wins for the pro-Life movement.
He called for the movement to stay united ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump's statement comes as a number of states that supported him in the 2016 presidential election have passed legislation that would severely restrict abortion.
Alabama's governor recently signed legislation that would effectively ban abortion. The legislation did not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
In Missouri, lawmakers recently passed legislation that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The legislation made no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Conservative states have moved to pass restrictive anti-abortion legislation in the hopes that court challenges will also lead to a ruling by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.
Conservative activists hope that the Supreme Court, which now has a 5-4 conservative majority, will overturn Roe.