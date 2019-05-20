Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not posing a threat to the system

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.Retailread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.Market Insiderread more
Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.Marketsread more
Iran has quadrupled its output of nuclear material amid rising tension with the U.S. and dangerous escalations in the Middle East.Energyread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.Retailread more
"Unlike Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, Biden's against 'Medicare for All,'" the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
"As long as President [Donald] Trump believes that the Chinese are the ones who pay the price, he's going to keep taking a hard-line approach to these negotiations," Cramer...Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...Health and Scienceread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rising levels of corporate debt need watching but so far do not pose a threat to the financial system.
The central bank chief spoke Monday at the Financial Markets Conference in Amelia Island, Florida, on assessing risks to the financial system a decade after the end of the financial crisis the caused the economy to sink into its worst downturn since the Great Depression.
"Business debt does not present the kind of elevated risks to the stability of the financial system that would lead to broad harm to households and businesses should conditions deteriorate," Powell said in prepared remarks. "At the same time, the level of debt certainly could stress borrowers if the economy weakens."
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.
Particular concern has been raised about companies whose bonds are rated close to junk and would have trouble rolling over that debt should rates continue to rise.
Powell said the Fed "Continues to assess the potential amplification of such stresses on borrowers" but called those risks "moderate" at this point.
His speech focused solely on risks to the financial system and did not delve into monetary policy and the Fed's intentions regarding interest rates.
This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.