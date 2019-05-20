Deutsche Bank shares hit record low as UBS downgrades stock to 'sell'

Shares of Deutsche Bank hit a record low Monday, down nearly 3%, after UBS downgraded the German lender's stock to a "sell" rating from "neutral."

Pointing to tough external events and the low interest rate environment, UBS slashed its price target for Deutsche from 7.80 euros ($7.45) to 5.70 euros.

"We downgrade to sell because we don't expect operating conditions to improve anytime soon. Deutsche remains a levered market play vulnerable to external events and rising rates are currently a distant hope," UBS analysts said in a research note on Monday.

Rising rates are good for banks since they are able to lend out money with a profitable rate of interest. Lower interest rates can restrict a bank's ability to make profits, adding pressure on margins.

The German bank saw its stock hit to a record low of 6.673 euros on Monday morning, just days before its annual general meeting.