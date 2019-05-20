Dish plunges on concern that its wireless spectrum will lose value after Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up

Dish shares plunged as much as 12% on Monday after the Sprint-T-Mobile deal moved a step closer to regulatory approval, making it less likely that Dish will find a partner to help build out its wireless spectrum. It's currently down around 7%.

Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said in a statement that he will "recommend to my colleagues that the FCC approve" the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, which agreed last year to a $26.5 billion deal. Pai wrote that the companies have have made commitments that would "substantially advance" the FCC's objectives of bolstering connectivity in rural America and advancing development of 5G technology in the U.S.

The further consolidation of the wireless industry is a problem for Dish because much of the company's value is wrapped up in the wireless spectrum that it's spent about $20 billion purchasing in recent years in preparation for 5G. Dish, whose primary business is delivering satellite TV, has no history of building its own wireless network and has failed to find a suitor for its assets.

Dish is under pressure to make use of a good chunk of its spectrum by March 2020 or risk having it yanked by the FCC. The company has tried to convince regulators that it is proceeding with a minimum build and has a detailed plan in place, but the FCC isn't convinced and has pushed back against Dish's proposals.

Jeffrey Wlodarczak, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group, downgraded his rating on Dish to "hold" from "buy" on Monday after Pai's comments. Wlodarczak said that were the Sprint-T-Mobile deal to fall apart, it could have set up a bidding war for Dish's spectrum between Verizon and T-Mobile.