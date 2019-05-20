Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's IPO...

Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.

Marketsread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs on China could trigger a global...

More tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war could set the global economy up for a recession, according to Morgan Stanley.

Marketsread more

Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Marketsread more

Judge rules against Trump in lawsuit to block Democrats' subpoena...

Politicsread more

Trump defends creditworthiness after NYT says Deutsche Bank...

A series of tweets Monday marked the latest chapter in Trump's decadeslong effort to refute published reports that his previous financial problems have rendered him an...

Politicsread more

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Economyread more

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to raise the federal smoking...

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump directs ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to defy...

McGahn is cited more than any other witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page Russia report.

Politicsread more

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

Autosread more

'Game of Thrones' hits record 19.3 million viewers in series...

Despite high criticism from fans, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" shattered single-night viewing records Sunday, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale.

Entertainmentread more

Gorsuch emerges as swing vote on SCOTUS in favor of Native...

Twice this term, including in a decision handed down on Monday, Gorsuch has signed onto 5-4 rulings that entrenched the rights of Native American tribes under 19th century...

Politicsread more
Europe News

Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up

Key Points
  • The Paris monument's media office said the unidentified individual tried to climb up the tourist attraction on Monday afternoon. 
  • A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist is on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.
People stand on the Esplanade du Trocadero near the Eiffel tower in Paris.
Ludovic Marin | AFP | Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after a person has tried to scale it.

The Paris monument's media office said the unidentified individual tried to climb up the tourist attraction on Monday afternoon. But it wasn't clear how high the trespasser managed to get.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist is on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven't immediately provided further information about the incident, and it's not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It's not the first time a daredevil has attempted the feat. In 2015, British "freerunner" James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.