'Game of Thrones' hits record 19.3 million viewers in series finale despite fan backlash

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs on China could trigger a global...

More tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war could set the global economy up for a recession, according to Morgan Stanley.

Marketsread more

Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Marketsread more

Trump defends creditworthiness after NYT says Deutsche Bank...

A series of tweets Monday marked the latest chapter in Trump's decadeslong effort to refute published reports that his previous financial problems have rendered him an...

Politicsread more

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Economyread more

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to raise the federal smoking...

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine plan to introduce a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...

Health and Scienceread more

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

Autosread more

Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's IPO...

Silicon Valley argues that the public market investors focus too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.

Marketsread more

'Game of Thrones' hits record 19.3 million viewers in series...

Despite high criticism from fans, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" shattered single-night viewing records Sunday, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale.

Entertainmentread more

From hiring parties to improved training, restaurants go to woo...

Restaurants are thinking outside the box to attract and retain talent. A report from TDn2K, a restaurant analytics firm, finds that employee vacancies are a major concern for...

Restaurantsread more

Good food is bringing people to the mall. And they're spending...

Forty percent of customers will choose a center to shop at based solely on the food that's there, JLL found in a new study. And nearly 38% of people want healthy options when...

Retailread more

Harley CEO on trade war: 'We can't sit by and wait for something...

Harley was thrown into the spotlight of Trump's trade war last June after the company announced it would move production for its European products out of the U.S. because of...

Autosread more
Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' hits record 19.3 million viewers in series finale despite fan backlash

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • A record 19.3 million tuned in to watch the "Game of Thrones" finale on Sunday night.
  • The last season of the HBO show was widely criticized by fans.
Actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on the set of the eighth season of Game of Thrones.
Helen Sloane | HBO

Despite high criticism from fans, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" shattered single-night viewing records Sunday, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale.

The final season of HBO's television adaptation of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" was widely criticized by fans who felt the pacing and its treatment of previous character developments were not up to par.

Still, the show continued to have record-breaking viewership. Each episode, save for one, toppled viewer counts from the season seven finale, which was the series high prior to season eight's release. 

Each year "Game of Thrones" has seen its audience grow, a rarity for television shows. Typically, a series will lose viewership over the course of a run. The eighth season drove high viewership because it was the show's last. More than a decade of storytelling was coming to an end, and everyone wanted to know what happened.

While some fans of the long-running fantasy drama felt satisfied by the show's final bow, others were quick to express their displeasure with how events unfolded. One thing is sure, it will remain one of the most discussed and debated final seasons in TV history.