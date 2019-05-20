'Game of Thrones' hits record 19.3 million viewers in series finale despite fan backlash

Actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on the set of the eighth season of Game of Thrones.

Despite high criticism from fans, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" shattered single-night viewing records Sunday, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale.

The final season of HBO's television adaptation of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" was widely criticized by fans who felt the pacing and its treatment of previous character developments were not up to par.

Still, the show continued to have record-breaking viewership. Each episode, save for one, toppled viewer counts from the season seven finale, which was the series high prior to season eight's release.