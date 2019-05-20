Here are three chip stocks to invest in amid Huawei fallout: Analyst

Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.Marketsread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
More tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war could set the global economy up for a recession, according to Morgan Stanley.Marketsread more
A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.Marketsread more
A series of tweets Monday marked the latest chapter in Trump's decadeslong effort to refute published reports that his previous financial problems have rendered him an...Politicsread more
President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.Economyread more
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...Health and Scienceread more
McGahn is cited more than any other witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page Russia report.Politicsread more
Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...Autosread more
Despite high criticism from fans, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" shattered single-night viewing records Sunday, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale.Entertainmentread more
As chip stocks sell off on a report that semiconductor makers are cutting ties with China's Huawei, investors should consider buying up shares of Synopsis, AMD and Nvidia, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves said Monday.
The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF — which tracks the semiconductor's industry's biggest companies — has fallen 3.3% since the U.S. Commerce Department effectively blacklisted Huawei on Wednesday. Bloomberg reported late Sunday that Huawei suppliers, including Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel and Xilinx, told employees they will not sell to the Chinese firm until further notice.
Huawei is the world's largest maker of networking equipment. Companies with high "smartphone exposure" or those relying heavily on growth in 5G such as Analog Devices or Skyworks Solutions will be impacted the most by the Trump administration's crackdown, Steves said.
Instead, Steves advised investors to "hide in high-tech stocks" like Synopsis, AMD and Nvidia because he said they are well insulated due to their investments in artificial intelligence and deep learning.
"You cannot do AI, you cannot do deep learning, you cannot do any high tech without those three companies," Steves said in an interview on CNBC's "Power Lunch. "
He continued, "At the end of the day, if this really gets pushed to the end of the road, you're going to look at U.S. semiconductor high-tech stocks being better."
The Trump administration's actions on Huawei come as the U.S. attempts to strike a trade deal with China to end the escalating conflict. The world's two largest economies increased tariffs on one another this month, with the U.S. making the first move by increasing duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. China announced plans to raise tariffs rates on $60 billion in U.S. goods. The tactics amplified a fight that has rattled financial markets and threatened to drag on the global economy.