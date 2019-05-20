Here are the winning stocks in Australia as Morrison takes victory at the elections

Australian shares rose to an 11-year high on Monday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Liberal-led conservation government claimed victory at the national elections, after overturning opinion polls that had predicted a Labor victory.

Results on the Australian Electoral Commission's website showed that Morrison's coalition had won 77 seats out of 151 in parliament.

Bank, coal miners, property and healthcare stocks jumped, pushing the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index to an 11-year high, after opening 1.7% higher and hitting its highest intraday level since 2007.

Those were among the sectors most affected by the campaign of the Labor Party, which had pledged to take strong action on climate change and property tax loopholes, for instance.

"A coalition win can be deemed a 'surprise' for investors and the upshot is that many tail risks that were potential consequences from what was a significant and wide reaching tax and policy reform agenda from the (Australian Labor Party) are now removed," investment bank Morgan Stanley said in a note on Sunday.

Here are some sectors that jumped on Monday.