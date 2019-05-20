Jim Cramer reveals his top social media stocks

"If you want some social media exposure, here's what you get: You got Facebook ... it's No. 1, " the "Mad Money" host said. " Twitter is a distant second. Pinterest a close third, and then the inconsistent Snap [is] welcome to the show to tell us why they deserve to be higher in our newfound power rankings. "

1. Facebook

After laboring through a scandal-laden 2018, Facebook has not lost its dominance. The social media conglomerate, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen its stock surge nearly 40% so far in 2019.

Facebook delivered two "terrific" quarterly reports in January and April where it showed that daily active users and total advertising impressions are still growing, Cramer noted. The platform is still the best for both digital marketing and targeted advertising, he added. Some have called for the breakup of the company, but the host said he doesn't want to hear it.

"As long as Facebook can maintain its user and engagement numbers, this stock will remain the undisputed king of social media," Cramer said. "It also happens to represent the best value in the cohort. Yep, the best-of-breed social media kingpin is also the cheapest of the big social media stocks."