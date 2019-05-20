Post Office to test autonomous semi trucks for hauling mail across state lines

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...Asia Economyread more
Morgan Stanley has cut its bear (worst-case) forecast on Tesla's stock from $97 to just $10, citing concerns about the company's increased debt load and geopolitical exposure.Autosread more
Home Depot on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts expectations, despite a damp start to the spring in much of the U.S.Retailread more
There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.China Politicsread more
Alphabet Inc's Google said Tuesday that keeping phones up to date and secure was in "everyone's best interests," shortly after the U.S. temporarily eased some trade...Technologyread more
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.Commentaryread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.Airlinesread more
The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.Retailread more
The U.S. Postal Service is testing its first long-haul self-driving delivery truck in a two-week pilot program that will use an autonomous tractor trailer to deliver mail between distribution centers in Phoenix, Arizona and Dallas, Texas.
TuSimple, a self-driving truck company, is providing the truck and will have a safety engineer and driver in the cab to monitor its performance and take control if there are any issues, the company said in announcing the test Tuesday. The postal service has been exploring the idea for some time, recently soliciting bids to put semi-autonomous mail trucks on the road in a few years that allow a human to sort the mail while being autonomously driven along their route.
"We are conducting research and testing as part of our efforts to operate a future class of vehicles which will incorporate new technology to accommodate a diverse mail mix, enhance safety, improve service, reduce emissions, and produce operational savings," said postal service spokeswoman Kim Frum.
The pilot-program is limited, just five runs in late May. For TuSimple, the test drives are a chance to validate its vision of autonomous semi's changing the dynamics and costs of long-haul trucking. The start-up has been hauling freight on I-10 in self-driving trucks since last August. TuSimple, with 17 self-driving semi's, has raised $178 million in four rounds of funding since it was founded in 2015.
"Performing for the USPS on this pilot in this particular commercial corridor gives us specific use cases to help us validate our system, and expedite the technological development and commercialization progress," said Dr. Xiaodi Hou, Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer of TuSimple.
Autonomous trucking has become a hot area for private equity investors with startups like Boxbot Ike raising millions of dollars to develop the technology for self-driving semi's The appeal of the space is simple: autonomous trucks could lower the cost of shipping goods by eliminating drivers.
While nobody expects regulators to approve driverless semi's anytime soon, the potential of autonomous trucks is enormous. It's the reason manufacturers are working on self-driving semi's. Tesla, which is developing an all-electric semi, has said all of its trucks will come with autopilot technology.
For the U.S. Postal Service, self-driving semi's could provide a huge benefit. In 2018, the USPS had more than 5,500 tractors and trailers in its fleet.