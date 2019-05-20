Slack changes ticker symbol to WORK ahead of New York Stock Exchange debut

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.Retailread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.Market Insiderread more
Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.Marketsread more
Iran has quadrupled its output of nuclear material amid rising tension with the U.S. and dangerous escalations in the Middle East.Energyread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.Retailread more
"Unlike Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, Biden's against 'Medicare for All,'" the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
"As long as President [Donald] Trump believes that the Chinese are the ones who pay the price, he's going to keep taking a hard-line approach to these negotiations," Cramer...Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...Health and Scienceread more
Slack is gearing up for its stock market debut and has landed on a new ticker symbol: WORK.
In an updated prospectus on Monday, the company said it's received approval from the New York Stock Exchange to list under that ticker after previously applying to list it shares under the symbol SK. It's a subtle but notable change in the run-up to one of the more widely anticipated technology offerings of 2019.
Slack, maker of the popular team messaging service, faces competition from large companies, including Cisco and Microsoft, and clearly wants to underscore how central it is to getting work done. The initial prospectus referred to "work" more than 40 times.
For people who follow the collaboration software market, the new ticker symbol may remind them of Atlassian, a company that's closely associated with Slack and has the symbol TEAM. Last year, Atlassian sold its rival chat service HipChat to Slack in exchange for a stake in the company. Slack says in the prospectus that it has an integration with Atlassian's Trello service.
Put the two tickers together and you get TEAM WORK.
Atlassian has been one of the best performing software stocks over the past year, climbing 96% and pushing its market capitalization past $30 billion. Slack's shares have traded on the secondary market at prices that value the company as high as almost $17 billion.
Slack is choosing the direct listing route rather than pursuing a traditional initial public offering. That means it will list its shares and allow existing investors to sell into the public markets, but the company won't be selling new shares and thus won't be raising fresh capital.