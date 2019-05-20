Slack changes ticker symbol to WORK ahead of New York Stock Exchange debut

Skip Navigation
Good food is bringing people to the mall. And they're spending...

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.

Retailread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Judge rules against Trump in suit to block Dems' subpoena for...

While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GM, Snap, Merck and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.

Market Insiderread more

Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's IPO...

Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.

Marketsread more

Iran ramps up uranium production, throwing 'brick on the...

Iran has quadrupled its output of nuclear material amid rising tension with the U.S. and dangerous escalations in the Middle East.

Energyread more

Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not posing a...

The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.

The Fedread more

Dressbarn is going out of business, plans to shut all 650 stores

The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.

Retailread more

Cramer: Health care stocks are rising on hopes Biden will claim...

"Unlike Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, Biden's against 'Medicare for All,'" the "Mad Money" host says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Jim Cramer: 'Your portfolio should have as little exposure to...

"As long as President [Donald] Trump believes that the Chinese are the ones who pay the price, he's going to keep taking a hard-line approach to these negotiations," Cramer...

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to raise the federal smoking...

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...

Health and Scienceread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs on China could trigger a global...

More tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war could set the global economy up for a recession, according to Morgan Stanley.

Marketsread more
Tech

Slack changes ticker symbol to WORK ahead of New York Stock Exchange debut

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Slack is looking to complete a direct listing, rather than an IPO, on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Slack had previously applied to be traded under the symbol "SK."
  • In Monday's updated prospectus, the company says it's been approved to use the symbol "WORK."
Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Slack, at the 2018 WEF in Davos, Switzerland.
Adam Galica | CNBC

Slack is gearing up for its stock market debut and has landed on a new ticker symbol: WORK.

In an updated prospectus on Monday, the company said it's received approval from the New York Stock Exchange to list under that ticker after previously applying to list it shares under the symbol SK. It's a subtle but notable change in the run-up to one of the more widely anticipated technology offerings of 2019.

Slack, maker of the popular team messaging service, faces competition from large companies, including Cisco and Microsoft, and clearly wants to underscore how central it is to getting work done. The initial prospectus referred to "work" more than 40 times.

For people who follow the collaboration software market, the new ticker symbol may remind them of Atlassian, a company that's closely associated with Slack and has the symbol TEAM. Last year, Atlassian sold its rival chat service HipChat to Slack in exchange for a stake in the company. Slack says in the prospectus that it has an integration with Atlassian's Trello service.

Put the two tickers together and you get TEAM WORK.

Atlassian has been one of the best performing software stocks over the past year, climbing 96% and pushing its market capitalization past $30 billion. Slack's shares have traded on the secondary market at prices that value the company as high as almost $17 billion.

Slack is choosing the direct listing route rather than pursuing a traditional initial public offering. That means it will list its shares and allow existing investors to sell into the public markets, but the company won't be selling new shares and thus won't be raising fresh capital.

WATCH: Slack files for direct listing on the NYSE

