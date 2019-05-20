S&P still on course for gains despite trade war wobbles, UBS predicts

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, April 24, 2019 in New York City. U.S. stocks started the trading day mixed, following Tuesday's closing record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Despite concerns about the intensifying trade conflict between the U.S. and China, UBS analysts insist that market fundamentals in the world's largest economy remain strong.

In a note published Monday, strategists at the Swiss investment bank said that while investors should protect against any downside, it makes sense to stay invested in the S&P 500 on account of resilient earnings growth, low recession risk and cheap stock opportunities.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Friday, following a 2.5% decline in China's CSI 300 index, accompanied by reports that trade negotiations had stalled. The benchmark is down nearly 3% this month with some hefty bouts of selling after negative newsflow from the trade talks.

However, UBS predicts more gains on top of the 14% it's already risen this year. The analysts set a six-month target for the S&P of 2,950 points, around 3.2% higher than the current level.

"Despite the imposition of tariffs and difficult year-over-year comparisons, the first-quarter U.S. earnings season illustrated the health of the corporate profit cycle," the note from the investment research team stated.

UBS analysts expect a trade deal between the U.S. and China will be reached based on the prevalence of "economic self-interest," and therefore maintain a forecast for S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) to rise 3% year-on-year in 2019, adding a further 7% in 2020.