Dow futures are flat as investors focus on Huawei fallout

U.S. stock index futures barely moved Monday morning, as concerns about an intensifying fallout from a U.S. crackdown on Huawei weighed on market sentiment.

At around 5:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a nearly flat open. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly lower.

Last week, President Donald Trump's administration added Chinese telecom company Huawei to a trade blacklist. The announcement prompted Alphabet's Google to suspend business with Huawei that involves the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services.

It means Huawei can no longer license Google's proprietary Android operating system and other services that it offers. Instead, Huawei is now only able to use a public version of Google's operating system through the Android Open Source Project.

Google said Monday it made the move to comply with Washington's decision to put Huawei on the so-called "Entity List," meaning American firms need to get a license to sell products to the Chinese firm.