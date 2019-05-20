That $367 million Mega Millions jackpot comes with big tax bite

Eyeballing that Mega Millions jackpot? Good ol' Uncle Sam is, too.

After more than two months of twice-weekly drawings with no one matching all six numbers, the top prize has climbed to $367 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The last jackpot won was on March 12, for $50 million.

Of course, the advertised amount isn't what winners end up with.

Whether they take the prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. However, the top marginal tax rate of 37% means owing a lot more to the IRS at tax time. State taxes typically are due, as well.