Three options strategies for the week: May 20, 2019

Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Trade war could be losing its power to frighten this resilient...

The S&P 500 is only about 3% from its recent record high despite a tariff panic sell-off, negative investor sentiment and stock outflows.

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Measles cases climb to 880 in US, with most new cases in New York

Health officials confirmed another 41 measles cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, bringing the total to 880 for the year, already the...

Cramer on semiconductors: 'If you want to sell these stocks, sell...

People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.

Google may have hit the 'kill switch' on Huawei's global...

Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...

Little Caesars to sell pizza with Impossible's plant-based...

Little Caesars will sell a pizza topped with plant-based sausage crumbles made by Impossible Foods for the pizza chain. This marks the first time a national pizza chain is...

Tesla shares dive after analyst cites distracting Musk 'sci-fi...

Wedbush cuts its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275.

Lyft dips after lawsuit claims the company misled investors

The suit claims Lyft failed to disclose issues it knew about concerning its bike-sharing program and labor.

FCC chairman backs T-Mobile, Sprint merger

Sprint and T-Mobile US on Monday will announce a series of changes to their $26 billion deal, while U.S. regulators are expected to announce agreement on the conditions...

Three options strategies for the week: May 20, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The Final Call: HD & F
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw looked at a put spread in Home Depot.

Dan Nathan illustrated call buying in Ford

Mike Khouw also broke down call selling in Uber