Three options strategies for the week: May 20, 2019

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...
There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.
The U.S. government on Monday temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed recently on China's Huawei, a move that sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's...
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.
Stocks in Asia mostly recovered in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors cheered a reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.
A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.
Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.
Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Carter Worth and Mike Khouw looked at a put spread in Home Depot.
Dan Nathan illustrated call buying in Ford.
Mike Khouw also broke down call selling in Uber.