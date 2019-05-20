Three options strategies for the week: May 20, 2019

Skip Navigation
Billionaire investor says India will have its best growth decade...

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...

Asia Economyread more

Trade war may 'get worse before it gets better' as Chinese...

There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.

China Politicsread more

US eases some restrictions on China's Huawei

The U.S. government on Monday temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed recently on China's Huawei, a move that sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's...

Technologyread more

Emerging markets are bearing the brunt of the trade war. But they...

You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.

Commentaryread more

Stocks in Asia mostly turn around as US-China trade tensions take...

Stocks in Asia mostly recovered in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors cheered a reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Asia Marketsread more

Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not pose a...

The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.

The Fedread more

US airlines are set to carry a record number of passengers this...

A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.

Airlinesread more

Chinese live streaming platform Huya is looking to expand into...

Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...

Technologyread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Good food is bringing people to the mall. And they're spending...

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.

Retailread more

Judge rules against Trump in suit to block Dems' subpoena for...

While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GM, Snap, Merck and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.

Market Insiderread more

Three options strategies for the week: May 20, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO0:4400:44
The Final Call: HD & F
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw looked at a put spread in Home Depot.

Dan Nathan illustrated call buying in Ford

Mike Khouw also broke down call selling in Uber