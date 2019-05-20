Trump says tariffs are causing companies to move out of China

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting and Trade Expo in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 17, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his tariffs on Chinese goods are causing companies to move production out of China to Vietnam and other countries in Asia, and added that any agreement with China cannot be a "50-50" deal.

In an interview with Fox News Channel recorded last week and aired on Sunday night, Trump said that the United States and China "had a very strong deal, we had a good deal, and they changed it. And I said that's OK, we're going to tariff their products."

No further trade talks between top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators have been scheduled since the last round ended on May 10 — the same day Trump raised the tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10%.

Trump took the step after China soured the negotiations by seeking major changes to a deal that U.S. officials said had been largely agreed.