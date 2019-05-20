US breaks record for dividends as investor payouts surge around the world

Global dividends reached a first-quarter record of $263.3 billion, rising 7.8% despite concerns about the world economy, according to new research Monday.

The Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index said that U.S. dividends totaled a record $122.5 billion during the period, up 8.3%. Underlying U.S. growth, where it is adjusted for special dividends and changes in currency, saw a climb of 9.6%. Almost 90% of American companies featured in the index raised dividends, the highest increases coming from the banking sector.

Janus Henderson expects a record $1.43 trillion in dividend payments this year, up 4.2% in headline terms, led by North America, where growth is the fastest worldwide on an underlying basis.

A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings that are paid out as a reward to shareholders. Janus Henderson analyzes dividends paid by the 1,200 largest firms by market capitalization and the research began in 2009.