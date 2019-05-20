US-China trade uncertainty is 'the enemy of growth,' OECD warns as it slashes forecasts

Skip Navigation
Google may have hit the 'kill switch' on Huawei's global...

Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...

Technologyread more

US breaks record for dividends as investor payouts surge around...

Global dividends reached a first-quarter record of $263.3 billion, rising 7.8% despite concerns about the world economy, according to new reach Monday.

Marketsread more

Trump warns Iran not to fight the US: 'That will be the official...

Trump's threat, posted on Twitter, comes amid rising international tensions in the Middle East as the U.S. has dispatched a carrier strike group and bomber task force to the...

Politicsread more

Google forces Huawei to use open-source version of Android after...

Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, a source close the matter told Reuters.

Technologyread more

Huawei has built smartphone software in case it can't use Google...

Huawei claims it has developed its own operating system for smartphones and laptops for "extenuating circumstances."

Technologyread more

Trade war and Iran tensions creating a 'very unstable' oil...

Current geopolitical tensions are making it harder and harder for oil-producing nations to make decisions that will help stabilize crude prices, Russian Energy Minister...

Oilread more

JP Morgan says oil prices are only supported in the near term

Oil prices jumped on Monday after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih indicated there was a consensus among OPEC and allied oil producers to continue limiting supply.

Energyread more

Market will rally to all-time highs with help from...

Yardeni Research's Edward Yardeni recommends investing in U.S. companies with exposure to China.

Trading Nationread more

Here are the winning stocks from Australia's surprise election

Bank, property and healthcare stocks jumped, pushing Australian markets to a 11-year high, as Scott Morrison and the Liberal-led conservation government are poised for a...

World Marketsread more

US-China trade uncertainty is 'the enemy of growth,' OECD warns

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China stalled a global recovery and are continuing to endanger investment and growth, the secretary general of the OECD warned Monday.

World Economyread more

Exit polls for the Indian elections are out — but they only tell...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are set to form the new government again, exit polls from India's month-long parliamentary elections show. But past...

Electionsread more

Trump is accelerating Europe's political and economic reset

The latest crisis in the uneasy French-German relationship was accelerated by Trump's decision to stop Germany's comfortable and decades-old free-riding on trade and security...

Europe Politicsread more
World Economy

US-China trade uncertainty is 'the enemy of growth,' OECD warns as it slashes forecasts

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are a danger investment and growth, the secretary general of the OECD warned Monday.
  • Trade talks between the U.S. and China appear to have stalled again.
  • Economic data suggests both countries are being impacted by import tariffs.
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.
Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China stalled a global recovery and are continuing to endanger investment and growth, the secretary general of the OECD warned Monday.

"We were in the middle of a recovery when all these decisions about trade started and not only did it stifle the recovery, it basically has produced the slowdown and the potential for greater damage is still there," Angel Gurria told CNBC.

"Everybody is betting today… on a deal between China and the U.S. but the problem is that on the face of it the tensions are getting greater and, second, the problem - the spillover effect of this tension - is becoming more and more evident," he told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the start of the OECD's Spring Forum in Paris.

Key themes for this year's forum range from challenges to international cooperation and the global economic outlook, to the future of work and trade and competition in a digital age. Heightened global trade tensions between China and the U.S. are likely to dominate the forum, however.

Relations between the two economic superpowers deteriorated earlier this month when President Trump announced that he would increase tariffs on $200 billion in goods from 10% to 25%. China responded by upping the tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

Talks to end the Sino-U.S. trade dispute are believed to have hit a roadblock and in the meantime, the latest data for April showed slowing consumer and industrial activity in both the U.S. and China. Trump has insisted the tariffs on Chinese goods are having an impact, however, saying they were causing companies to move production from China to Vietnam.

Europe has also been threatened with U.S. import tariffs that would punish its car industry. Although such tariffs are yet to be imposed. Trump said on Friday that the EU treated the U.S. "worse than China, they're just smaller."

Gurria said trade tensions were impacting growth and investment and had made the OECD shave almost 1% of its own global growth predictions in the last 12 months. A year ago, it predicted 3.9% growth in 2019, now it is forecasting 3.1%. It is due to release its latest economic outlook Tuesday.

"Uncertainty is the greatest enemy of growth and when you don't have investment because of trade uncertainties, then of course as a rule of thumb, growth will come down and this is what's happened in a relatively short period of time. It's really a very bad scene today, it's a very great source of concern," he said.

"Why do you invest? You invest to produce, to sell, to get a reasonable profit. But if you do not know if you're going to have access to the market, you don't know what tariff you're going (to face) or whether there will be access at all, then what you do then if you're a responsible investor is that you hold back, if you're a responsible consumer you hold back," Gurria said.

"Investment is the seed of the growth of tomorrow and this is why, after a short period of time, we've had this enormous cut in the projections of growth going forward."

