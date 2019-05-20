Tesla shares fall after analyst cites distractions from Elon Musk's 'sci-fi projects'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...Technologyread more
Global dividends reached a first-quarter record of $263.3 billion, rising 7.8% despite concerns about the world economy, according to new reach Monday.Marketsread more
The S&P 500 is only about 3% from its recent record high despite a tariff panic sell-off, negative investor sentiment and stock outflows.Trading Nationread more
Trump's threat, posted on Twitter, comes amid rising international tensions in the Middle East as the U.S. has dispatched a carrier strike group and bomber task force to the...Politicsread more
Sprint and T-Mobile US on Monday will announce a series of changes to their $26 billion deal, while U.S. regulators are expected to announce agreement on the conditions...Technologyread more
Beijing is in "no rush" to resume trade talks between the U.S. and China, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.Marketsread more
Wedbush cuts its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275.Investingread more
Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, a source close the matter told Reuters.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Just two weeks after a coffee cup was spotted in an episode of "Game of Thrones," eagle-eyed fans have spotted another major gaffe in the show's finale — water bottles.Entertainmentread more
Wedbush cut its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275 on Monday, citing "major concerns" about the growth plan of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, as well as U.S. demand for the key Model 3.
"With a code red situation at Tesla, Musk & Co. are expanding into insurance, robotaxis, and other sci-fi projects/endeavors when the company instead should be laser focused on shoring up core demand for Model 3 and simplifying its business model and expense structure in our opinion with headwinds abound," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note to investors.
Ives said Tesla's ability to reach its end-of-the-year production forecast will be "a Herculean task." The company forecast it will produce 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles by year-end. Ives estimates a "best case scenario" of 360,000 to 370,000 vehicles, although 340,000 to 355,000 is the more "likely path given the current tea leaves in the field around demand."
"Tesla is facing a quagmire as the company is in the midst of building out its next flagship factory in Shanghai with Giga 3, in the early stages of tooling/blueprinting its next Model Y for production slated for 2020, and ramping production of its mid-range and base Model 3 in the US, all while facing a growing cash crunch and high expense structure issue," Ives added.
Tesla shares fell 4% in premarket trading from Friday's close of $211.03 a share. Wedbush has a neutral rating on the stock.