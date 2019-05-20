Younger generations say 'I don't' to high-cost engagement rings

When it comes to putting a ring on it, younger generations are saying yes, but for less money.

Two-thirds of younger Americans — Generation Z and young millennials — think an engagement ring should cost less than $2,500, according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade.

That is about half of the national average. The average engagement ring in the U.S. costs $5,680, according to The Knot's 2018 Real Wedding Study.

Women across all age groups said they think an engagement ring should cost less, according to TD Ameritrade's study.

Millennials are more likely to foot the bill for their own weddings, the survey found. Four in 10 members of that generation said they plan to pay their own way.

That may be good news for parents, 93% of whom said they expect to contribute to the big day.