Younger generations say 'I don't' to high-cost engagement rings

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.Economyread more
A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.Marketsread more
Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...Autosread more
Google announced Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 on Monday, a new set of smart glasses that's catered toward businesses and costs $999. Google has focused on business use...Technologyread more
More than 170 shoe retailers, including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Foot Locker, Ugg and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, have penned a letter to the White House asking President...Retailread more
Microsoft on Monday announced new moderation for its Xbox platform in an effort to cut down on toxic content and to make gaming safer for everyone.Technologyread more
Before the winner would even get a dime, more than $54 million would be withheld for federal taxes. Much more would likely be due at tax time.Personal Financeread more
People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.Investingread more
The finalists from the Council for Economic Education's National Economics Challenge will put their problem-solving skills to the test Monday in a high school economics...US Economyread more
When it comes to putting a ring on it, younger generations are saying yes, but for less money.
Two-thirds of younger Americans — Generation Z and young millennials — think an engagement ring should cost less than $2,500, according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade.
That is about half of the national average. The average engagement ring in the U.S. costs $5,680, according to The Knot's 2018 Real Wedding Study.
Women across all age groups said they think an engagement ring should cost less, according to TD Ameritrade's study.
Millennials are more likely to foot the bill for their own weddings, the survey found. Four in 10 members of that generation said they plan to pay their own way.
That may be good news for parents, 93% of whom said they expect to contribute to the big day.
It's important for all couples reaching such a big financial inflection point in their lives to remember that communication is key, said Chris Bohlsen, director of investor services at TD Ameritrade.
"Have that communication with your parents," Bohlsen said. "Have that communication with your partner and their parents, to be able to get a healthy understanding of where you're going to be sitting financially."
The survey also found reason for parents to root for their children — particularly daughters — to get married.
Half of married young women said they expect to be or were financially independent by age 20 or younger, compared to just 34% of single women.
In response to the same question, the difference between married young men and single young men was less — 44% versus 40%, respectively.
More from Personal Finance:
These are the 10 most affordable vacations in the US
The hidden cost of your 401(k)
The wealthiest investors are ramping up on this asset
"One of the big things that we've noticed was that the single young Americans just don't plan at the same rate as married Americans," Bohlsen said.
For big goals such as saving for retirement or buying a house, single individuals lag behind by two or three years, Bohlsen said. But those individuals shouldn't let their single status prevent them from having a financial plan, he said.
A majority of both Gen Z and young millennials said they either plan to get married someday or are already married, according to the survey. One in four said they plan not to get married at all.
TD Ameritrade's survey was conducted online by the Harris Poll between February and March. It included 3,054 U.S. residents ages 15 and up and defined Gen Z as ages 15 to 21 and young millennials as ages 22 to 28.