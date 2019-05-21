Boris Johnson to be the next UK leader by September, JP Morgan predicts

"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
U.S. aviation officials believe a bird strike may have led to the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max in March, according to a person familiar with the...Aerospace & Defenseread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says Morgan Stanley cutting its worst-case forecast on Tesla so drastically from $97-per-share appears to be a gimmick.Investingread more
The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union and fast-food workers coalition Fight for $15 said Tuesday that they have filed 23 new complaints against...Restaurantsread more
Sterling jumped on Tuesday afternoon following a report that Prime Minister Theresa May will allow lawmakers a free vote on a second Brexit referendum.Europe Marketsread more
Sales of existing U.S. homes fell 0.4% in April compared with March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.19 million units, according to the National Association of...Real Estateread more
The move, which was expected, has set up an early legal test of the president's strategy of fighting off congressional oversight by rejecting the legitimacy of subpoenas he...Politicsread more
"Let me be clear: This committee will hear Mr. McGahn's testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it," Nadler says.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley analysts said the reduction was driven by concerns around Chinese demand for Tesla products.Autosread more
Japanese automakers say they generated more than 1.6 million jobs in the U.S. at manufacturing plants, dealerships and suppliers. Of those jobs, more than 94,000 people are...Autosread more
The California state Senate is considering legislation that would ban law enforcement's use of facial recognition technology in body cameras.The proposal passed the Assembly...Politicsread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson will win the race to be the next leader of the United Kingdom and quickly call a general election to gain support for his Brexit plan.
That's the new base-case scenario from the investment bank J.P. Morgan, who said Tuesday the probability that Britain will leave the European Union without a deal has also risen.
The bank predicted in a research note that Johnson would win a leadership contest and be in place by early September. It added that within days of this, the EU will reject Johnson's call to remove the controversial Irish backstop arrangement from any Brexit withdrawal deal.
The backstop plan is essentially a legally-binding insurance policy to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It has been provisionally agreed between the EU and the current U.K. government led by Prime Minister Theresa May, but Johnson and other "Brexiteers" consider it a means by which Europe can continue to dictate terms.
J.P. Morgan said that while Brussels will deny Johnson's fresh Brexit plan, it will grant the U.K. a further extension of membership until the end of December. This would allow the time for a new a U.K. general election.
The bank's analysis has increased the chances of a "no-deal Brexit" to 25% from the previous 15% level, reflecting fears that a U.K. leadership contest could spice up anti-Brussels sentiment.
"It is not difficult to imagine one or more EU leaders responding to a bellicose turn in U.K. rhetoric by stating they will not support a further extension of Article 50," said the note.
The investment bank also noted that a leadership victory for Johnson would likely trigger a number of defections from within the Conservative Party, strengthening the case for a general election.