California Senate considers ban on facial recognition software for police body cams

Fullerton Police officer wears his body camera on his chest while on patrol in Fullerton, California, on February 16, 2017. A proposed bill in the California legislature would ban law enforcement in the state from using facial recognition software and biometric scanners in body cameras.

LOS ANGELES — The California state Senate is considering legislation that would ban law enforcement's use of facial recognition technology in body cameras.

The proposal passed the state Assembly earlier this month and is among a flurry of bills the upper chamber will consider starting next month. Backers of the ban contend facial recognition software is currently faulty and misidentifies people.

Last week San Francisco's Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance banning facial recognition software by law enforcement and other local agencies. The action requires city departments first to get approval to use surveillance technology, including license-plate readers.

In the East Bay, the city of Oakland is considering a ban on facial recognition technology.

Assembly Bill 1215 would ban the installation and use of facial recognition and biometric scanners statewide in police body cameras, which are widely used by law enforcement agencies across the state.

"Much of it that is being used right now is actually not very accurate," said Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, who introduced the measure in February.

Ting has been critical of Amazon's Rekognition facial recognition technology, as have some company shareholders. Amazon investors are set to vote on a shareholder resolution Wednesday at the company's annual meeting in Seattle that seeks to halt sales of the Rekognition system to government.