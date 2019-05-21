Chinese ambassador on trade talks: The US 'changes its mind so often'

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai speaks at a reception celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chinese embassy in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 27, 2017.

Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, said on Tuesday that U.S. negotiators have "often" backed out on partial trade deals at the last minute.

"If we review the process of trade talks between us over the last year or so, it is quite clear it is the U.S. side that, more than once, changed its mind overnight, and broke the tentative deal already reached," Cui told Fox News.

"It is the U.S. side who changes its mind so often," Cui added.