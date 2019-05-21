Comcast is working on an Amazon Echo competitor to track people's health

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
The launch comes as Apple's laptops have been criticized for a keyboard design that users say breaks easily and results in key presses resulting in doubled-up characters or...Tech Driversread more
Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners said Apple tried to buy Tesla six years ago for a higher price than where the stock now trades.Technologyread more
The White House has threatened to slap tariffs on apparel and footwear, leading retailers to speak out about how this would hurt business.Retailread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
Stock pickers are having their best year in a decade, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Binky Chadha, chief equity strategist at the firm, expects the market to pull back over the next three months before quickly bouncing back up.Investingread more
Comcast is working on a device to monitor people's health at home, as well as some media and communications services, according to people familiar with the plans.Technologyread more
The Twitter co-founder and Obvious Ventures partner spoke about Beyond Meat on Tuesday at Collision Conference in Toronto.Technologyread more
Comcast is working on a device like the Amazon Echo or Google Home, but with a focus on monitoring health at home, and aims to begin pilot-testing it later this year.
A team under Sumit Nagpal, a senior vice president and general manager of health innovation at Comcast who previously worked at the consulting firm Accenture, has been working on the device for more than a year, according to two people with direct knowledge. Nagpal joined Comcast in February of this year, according to LinkedIn, to build a strategy and a team for bringing the new health hardware to market.
These people asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Comcast, and Comcast declined to comment. (Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.)
The device will monitor people's basic health metrics using ambient sensors, with a focus on whether someone is making frequent trips to the bathroom or spending more time than usual in bed. Comcast is also building tools for detecting falls, which are common and potentially fatal for seniors, the people said.
Comcast plans to offer the device and related service to at-risk people, including seniors and people with disabilities, but the timing, pricing and roll-out plan have not been finalized. It will start to experiment with pilots, which are not limited to Comcast customers, by the end of 2019, with potential commercial release in 2020.
Unlike most home speakers, the device won't be positioned as a communications or assistant tool, and won't be able to do things like search the web or turn lights on and off. But it will have a personality like Alexa and it will be able to make emergency phone calls in the case of a health event, the people said.
The device would be a first for Comcast in health, but it already offers hardware and services focused on home security and automation. Comcast has experience in voice with a remote that responds to commands, which people mostly use to search for TV shows and movies. The company began exploring opportunities in the health sector a few years ago, and last year set up a partnership with insurer Independence Health Group, which is initially focused on the group's employees.
The move would bring Comcast into competition with a number of technology companies, including Google, Amazon and Apple, which have also explored how to help older people "age in place," or live independently for as long as possible. Google is looking at using its Nest and Google Home devices in senior living facilities, Apple added fall detection and heart health tracking to its smartwatch, and Amazon has been exploring opportunities in tech for the growing aging population for several years.
Comcast might also have an edge with this population because of its access to the home through its cable and broadband business, which involves technicians showing up to people's homes for installation and upgrades. In theory, technicians could set up the device during those visits.
In addition to developing new hardware, Comcast has been in talks with several large hospitals, including Rush in Chicago, said a person familiar with the conversation. The discussions with Comcast have centered around using the device to ensure that patients don't end up back in the hospital after they've been discharged. Increasingly, hospitals are getting penalized by the federal government for failing to ensure that patients don't end up right back in the emergency room, and are looking into tools to monitor patients remotely.
Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.
WATCH: UnitedHealth offers free Apple Watch to customers who reach activity goals