Stop complaining about being 'too busy'—manage your stress today with these 5 tiny practices

People who often complain about how stressful their lives are also happen to be the ones who don't prioritize stress management. "I'm too busy," they'll say. Or, "My life is too fast-paced to think about anything else." While a fast-paced life can be extremely challenging, it isn't the pace of life that determines how high your stress levels are, it's what you do every day to prevent stress from occurring. The simple solution is to cultivate an anti-stress regimen that you enjoy and can keep up with. Here are some science-backed practices that require very little shift in your daily routine:

1. Remove yourself stressful environments — and breathe

This is especially helpful when you find yourself stuck in a stressful environment. If you're in a group participation setting, kindly excuse yourself and step out of the room for some fresh air (preferably somewhere outdoors). Then, close your eyes and focus on your breathing. Studies have found that the gentle rising and falling of the breath can stimulate parts of the brain responsible for creating a sense of calm tranquility. If you're in a situation where you're unable to step away, do your best to ignore the surrounding chaos and just focus on your breathing.

2. Spend time in nature

Spending time in nature can help relieve anxiety and improve your mood. One study found that it only takes 20 to 30 minutes of walking outside (several times a week) to alleviate daily stress. Even on days when you already feel calm and relaxed, it's important to take breaks and expose yourself to nature. Start practicing this today (perhaps during your lunch break) by asking a friend to step outside for a walk with you.

3. Exercise

We hear this advice often because there's so much truth to it! Adding physical activity to your daily routine is a great way to relieve — and prevent — stress. A Harvard study also found that exercising daily may prolong your life by 10 years or more. If you can't fit 15 to 30 minutes of exercise into your day, make it a point to get up from your chair and walk around or do some stretches in the office.

4. Prioritize those who are important to you

It's essential to maintain relationships with the people who are important to you — not through email or text, but through a real connection either in person or over the phone. Science has found that building close connections can strengthen your sense of belonging, increase self-confidence and make you much happier in life.

5. Meditate