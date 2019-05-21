Facebook's ex-security chief says Mark Zuckerberg should hire a new CEO

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
The launch comes as Apple's laptops have been criticized for a keyboard that users say breaks easily and results in key presses that cause characters to double up or not...Tech Driversread more
Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners said Apple tried to buy Tesla six years ago for a higher price than where the stock now trades.Technologyread more
The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.The Fedread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos said Mark Zuckerberg should hire a new CEO and turn his focus to building products.Technologyread more
As shopping has shifted online and styles have evolved, Ascena has been grappling with sagging sales and a large debt-load. Looking to stem the losses, Ascena is turning to...Retailread more
During the first week of June, Turkey must cancel a multibillion-dollar deal with Russia and buy the U.S.-made Patriot missile defense system or face removal from Lockheed...Politicsread more
Comcast is working on a device to monitor people's health at home, as well as some media and communications services, according to people familiar with the plans.Technologyread more
Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos said on Tuesday that Mark Zuckerberg should hire a new CEO and turn his focus to building products.
"There's a legit argument that he has too much power," said Stamos, who left the company in 2018, at the Collision Conference in Toronto. "He needs to give up some of that power. If I was him, I would go hire a new CEO for the company."
Stamos even offered a specific suggestion: Microsoft President Brad Smith.
Facebook and Zuckerberg have been embroiled in controversy since the lead up to the last presidential election, when the platform was inundated with fake news and became a haven for bullying and harassment. Stamos knows something about the issues plaguing the company — he was among the first people at Facebook to discover Russians were using the social network to interfere with the 2016 election.
Since the departure in March of Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Zuckerberg has been effectively acting as Facebook's product head, Stamos said, adding that he should keep his attention there and hand over the lead role.
Product is "where his passion is," Stamos said. "He should hire a CEO that can help signal both internally and externally that the culture has to change."
Stamos also said that there are legitimate arguments for breaking up Facebook as well as separating YouTube from Google on the basis that both companies have reduced competition. However, breaking up Facebook doesn't solve the underlying issues that afflict social media, such as the spread of false information or manipulating the ad targeting system for political purposes, he said.
"There's a lot of excitement for antitrust because it feels good to be like 'I hate this company, so let's break it up,'" Stamos said. "Having three companies that have the same fundamental problems doesn't make anything better."
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off