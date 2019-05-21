House Democrats subpoena ex-White House staffers Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., on Tuesday subpoenaed former White House officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson to testify before his committee and provide documents related to a sweeping probe of figures in President Donald Trump's orbit.
"As I said earlier today, the Judiciary Committee's investigation into obstruction of justice, public corruption and abuse of power by President Trump and his Administration will continue," Nadler said in a statement.
"I have issued these subpoenas today to two critical witnesses who have worked closely with the President. We are seeking the information in order to conduct proper oversight, consider potential legislation and perform our constitutional duties."
Hicks, who was the White House communications director, referred CNBC's request for comment to her attorney, who did not immediately returns calls for comment.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.