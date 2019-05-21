Here's how much money you need to make to be in the top 5% in New Jersey

To be a part of the top 5% of earners in an expensive state like New Jersey, where taxes and real-estate costs are among the highest in the country, you'll need to make a lot of money.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey and the Economic Policy Institute's income inequality report to determine the average income residents earn in each state and Washington, D.C.

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 5% in the Garden State:

Average top 5% annual income: $475,827

Minimum threshold needed to make the top 5%: $250,000

New Jersey is one of the eight states (including Washington, D.C.) that require at least $250,000 in income to crack the top 5%, the data shows. The list also includes notoriously pricey places such as California, Connecticut and New York.