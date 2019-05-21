Chinese live streaming platform Huya is looking to expand into the US

Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform for gaming content, is expanding beyond China and eyeing up the U.S., as the company looks to tap the fast-growing e-sports market internationally.

E-sports refers to professional video gaming where teams play each other in competitions. NYSE-listed Huya streams some of those tournaments and hosts other user-generated content. It makes money mainly by selling virtual gifts to users who then send those to streamers on the platform, a model that helped the firm see 93.4% year-on-year revenue growth for the first quarter, when it reported earnings last week.

Having become one of the main game streaming platforms in China, the company is turning its focus to expanding internationally. It has a product called Nimo TV which it has launched in some markets in Latin America and Asia. And the U.S. could be next once the company has figured out a strategy, according to Rongjie Dong, CEO of Huya.

"We are longing for the U.S. market. We know in the U.S., users have high value and there is a large pool of users," Dong told CNBC in an interview. "We also recognize Twitch as a very strong competitor. We hope we are well prepared and are clear of our strategy before we enter the U.S. market. "

"Huya only started going global for just more than a year and I want to first prove our ability in markets in Asia, Latin America and maybe also in Africa. Once we are well prepared, maybe in the next year or the year after, we can expect a good result in the U.S. market," he added.

Dong was speaking in Mandarin, and he has been translated into English by CNBC.

The global e-sports economy is booming and is expected to hit over $1 billion in revenues this year, according to Newzoo, a market research firm focused on the video games market. North America is forecast to maintain its title as the world's largest e-sports market by revenue, making it an attractive market for Huya. China is expected to be the second-largest.