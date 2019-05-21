Kohl's, JC Penney earnings disappoint, as department store woes drag on

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Morgan Stanley analysts said the reduction was driven by concerns around Chinese demand for Tesla products.Autosread more
Alphabet Inc's Google said Tuesday that keeping phones up to date and secure was in "everyone's best interests," shortly after the U.S. temporarily eased some trade...Technologyread more
Technology stocks are a casualty of the trade war, but analysts say there's a chance longer term some companies might emerge stronger, depending on what kind of deal is...Market Insiderread more
Home Depot on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts expectations, despite a damp start to the spring in much of the U.S.Retailread more
As tariff worries hit Apple, the stock has fallen into a bear market. But Joule Financial's Quint Tatro believes the pullback represents a buying opportunity, while...Trading Nationread more
American Airlines slashed fees for surf boards, skis and other oversize sports equipment as well as music gear. Rival United Airlines last year took a similar step cutting...Airlinesread more
Shares of chipmakers rebounded from a sell-off on Tuesday after the U.S. temporarily eased some trade restrictions on China's Huawei.Marketsread more
June marks the start of Atlantic hurricane season, and after years of record damage from increasingly powerful storms, homeowners and builders are looking intensely at ways to...Rising Risksread more
Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...Asia Economyread more
The payment company powering Square, Instacart, and other popular start-ups closed a new funding round Tuesday that brings its valuation to roughly $2 billion.Financeread more
Kohl's and JC Penney both delivered disappointing first-quarter earnings reports Tuesday morning, putting a damper on other department stores, as their stocks tumbled.
Shares of Kohl's and Penney were both down more than 10% in premarket trading, as Macy's stock was down a little more than 1%, and Nordstrom's stock dropped 1.7%.
Kohl's missed earnings expectations and slashed its outlook for the full year. The retailer also for the first time in two years missed same-store sales expectations, as its tie-up with Amazon and emphasis on athletic apparel weren't enough to get shoppers into stores. CEO Michelle Gass said the year "started off slower than we'd like."
Penney, meanwhile, missed Wall Street's earnings and same-store sales estimates. The company attributed a drop in sales to its decision in February to halt selling appliances in stores. CEO Jill Soltau said the company is "working to reestablish the fundamentals of retail" at Penney.
Kohl's reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share on sales of $4.09 billion. Analysts were calling for earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $3.94 billion, based on Refinitiv data.
Sales at Kohl's stores open for at least 12 months fell 3.4%, while analysts were calling for a drop of just 0.2%.
Kohl's said it now expects adjusted earnings per share to fall within a range of $5.15 to $5.45, compared to a prior range of $5.80 to $6.15. Analysts had been calling for earnings of $6.04 per share.
Penney reported a net loss of 46 cents on sales of $2.56 million. Analysts were calling for a net loss of 38 cents on sales of $2.56 million.
Penney's same-store sales dropped 5.5%, worse than an expected drop of 4.2%.