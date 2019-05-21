Layaway loans are back, with a new look

Once primarily used for financing purchases such as washing machines or winter coats when the economy was floundering, layaway has a whole new look. Now called point-of-sale loans, installment payments are once again shaking up how consumers finance purchases — on everything from sneakers to skin care. "As brick-and-mortar retailers continue to face challenges, many merchants are implementing point-of-sale financing alternatives as a potential new avenue for growth," said Paul Siegfried, senior vice president and credit card business leader at TransUnion. However, "these ideas are not new ideas," he added.

Increasingly, merchants are teaming up with start-ups such as Afterpay and QuadPay, which let shoppers break their payment into installments without interest or fees — as long as they don't miss a payment. Unlike previous plans, however, you receive your purchase after your initial payment rather than once you have paid in full. The idea is that shoppers, particularly millennials, will be drawn to the payment method and the retailers that provide it. "Millennials make up more of the consumer base than they ever had," Siegfried said. "Their spending power continues to increase." It's similar to credit cards in that these companies charge the merchant, rather than the consumer, a processing fee. This phenomenon, however, is putting some pressure on purveyors of plastic, which have been reaping the benefits of a strong jobs market and low unemployment for years. The total number of credit cards in circulation stands at more than 432 million, according to the most recent quarterly report by credit monitoring firm TransUnion. That number peaked at just more than 496 million in the second quarter of 2008, and fell sharply during the global financial crisis by 24% to about 379 million in the third quarter of 2010, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Since the Great Recession, the number of Americans relying on credit cards has only increased.

