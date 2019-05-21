Millennials pessimistic about their finances and wealth prospects, Deloitte says

Economic optimism among young people is at record lows around the world, according to a new research.

Deloitte's 2019 Millennial Survey, published Monday, found that younger generations are not particularly satisfied with their financial situations, jobs, or governments.

Researchers from the management consultancy surveyed 13,416 millennials across 42 countries and 3,009 Gen Z respondents across 10 countries. Millennials included in the study were born between 1983 and 1994, while the Gen Z respondents were born between 1995 and 2002.

Among the younger generations, economic optimism dipped to its lowest level on record, with only a quarter of respondents expecting their country's economy to rally in the coming year. Since Deloitte's survey began six years ago, economic optimism has fallen below 40%, and has stood at 45% for the past two years.

Meanwhile, just over half of millennials said they thought their personal financial situations will worsen or stay the same in the coming year, while 43% expected an improvement.