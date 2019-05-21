Pure Storage shares tumble on a wider-than-expected loss and weak guidance

Skip Navigation
A wave of earnings shows department stores still haven't figured...

Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.

Jeff Bezos tells employees he's 'very excited' about the auto...

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.

The most popular stocks for hedge fund managers are crushing the...

While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...

Stocks moving after hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Pure...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 21.

Lions Gate still wants to sell Starz to CBS, then might have to...

CBS plans to renew discussions for Starz with Lions Gate in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal happens, the remainder of Lions Gate...

Xi Jinping says China is embarking on a 'new Long March'

"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.

Potential Fed nominee Shelton wants a change in the way interest...

The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.

Morgan Stanley executive wanted to pay salary of his senator...

Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...

House Democrats subpoena ex-White House staffers Hope Hicks and...

Donaldson was chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn, who on Tuesday defied the Judiciary panel's subpoena to testify about special counsel Robert Mueller's...

Dressbarn is about to close 650 stores — here's a map of these...

As shopping has shifted online and styles have evolved, Ascena has been grappling with sagging sales and a large debt-load. Looking to stem the losses, Ascena is turning to...

Trump taps new Air Force secretary

President Donald Trump announced his pick for the next secretary of the Air Force Tuesday.

China awaits third genetically modified baby amid questions of...

The scientific community is now struggling to grapple with the ethics of human germline editing as another woman pregnant with a gene-edited baby is soon due to give birth.

Tech

Pure Storage shares tumble on a wider-than-expected loss and weak guidance

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • The company missed on revenue for the quarter and gave a disappointing forecast.
  • Pure shares were up 28% for the year as of Tuesday's close. 
Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo.
Ryan Anson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Pure Storage shares fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the provider of data storage hardware and services reported a wider loss than analysts expected and also gave disappointing guidance.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings: Loss of 11 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. loss of 8 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $326.7 million, vs. $333.1 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter, which ended April 30, rose 28% from a year earlier, Pure said.

"While we are growing well above the industry average, we were not satisfied with our results this quarter," Pure CEO Charlie Giancarlo said on a Tuesday conference call with analysts.

Pure said that in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 it expects $395 million in revenue, trailing the $396.6 million consensus estimate among analysts polled by Refinitiv. For the full year, Pure lowered its guidance, saying it sees $1.735 billion in revenue, below the Refinitiv estimate, which was $1.766 billion.

Pure, which sells flash storage for data centers, competes with the likes of Dell EMC, Hitachi Vantara, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and NetApp. Pure had around 6,200 customers in the quarter, up 29% year over year. 

Pure's stock is up 28% since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday's close. In the fiscal first quarter Pure announced the acquisition of file software company Compuverde; terms weren't disclosed.

WATCH: In tech, you have to constantly reinvent: Pure Storage CEO

VIDEO3:0603:06
In tech, you have to constantly reinvent: Pure Storage CEO
Managing Asia