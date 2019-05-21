Dow futures slightly higher after US eases trade restrictions on Huawei

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning, as market participants continue to monitor trade developments between the world's two largest economies.

At around 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 89 points, indicating a positive open of more than 109 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

On Monday, the U.S. government temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed on China's Huawei last week. The move sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's customers around the world.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it would allow Huawei Technologies to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets until August 19.

The temporary easing of trade restrictions won some respite with market participants ahead of Tuesday's opening bell. However, an increasingly fraught atmosphere between Washington and Beijing has continued to keep financial markets on edge, with investors abandoning any hopes of an early resolution to the protracted trade dispute.